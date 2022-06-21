Police looking for missing St. Louis County woman

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a woman who was reported missing Tuesday night Tuesday afternoon.

According to an endangered person advisory, 60-year-old Anna Louise Schmitt was reported missing at around 6:30 Tuesday evening. Police said her car was found empty in the parking lot of Lower Buder Park in St. Louis County with the keys still inside.

The endangered person advisory said Schmitt had been "distraught due to a recent mental health appointment and death of a co-worker."

Police said Schmitt is 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple tie-dye shirt and pajama shorts.