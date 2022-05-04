Police looking for missing teenager out of Troy, Missouri

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (636)528-8546.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered teenager last seen driving away from his Troy, Missouri, home on Sunday.

The sheriff's office is looking for 17-year-old Drew Thomspon. They said he was last seen driving away from his home at around 10 p.m. Sunday in his white, 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plates EE9-V9S.

Police said they don't know where he is headed and didn't say why he was considered endangered.

He is about 6-feet tall and 140 pounds with short-cropped hair and brown eyes.

The United States Marshals Service is helping the in the search and offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his whereabouts.