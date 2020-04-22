Police looking for missing woman in St. Charles County

Hight has a medical condition that requires immediate attention

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Police are asking for help locating 74-year-old Sandra Hight.

Hight has a medical condition that requires immediate attention.

She was last seen around 4:20 Wednesday evening in Dardenne Prairie driving a green Ford Ranger with Missouri plates 2MD-523.

Hight is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 164 pounds.

Police said she may be traveling towards Florissant or Montgomery City.

If you have any information on Hight's whereabouts you're asked to call 911 or 636-949-3000.