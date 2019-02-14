WARNING: There are graphic images of the dog below

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a dog that was dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

A deputy found the dog while on patrol Feb. 9 near Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

Police said the temperature was in the 30s when the dog was found and had been in the teens the night before.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital where he’s being treated.

‘We’re happy to say “Jimmy,” as he’s become known around the hospital, is doing much better,’ The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.