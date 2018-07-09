ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in south St. Louis County Thursday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot in the 3200 block of Telegraph around 10:20 p.m., where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Alexander Marley, 29, of St. Louis.

Police do not know if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Detectives released a photo of a man who they believe is a person of interest in the incident.

He was found at the Shell gas station at 3294 Telegraph Road, which is nearby Walmart. The person of interest was approaching people in the area and asking for some type of assistance.

He’s described as a white man, short haircut and was last seen wearing a red short sleeved shirt and dark colored pants. He had a light color bag strapped across his torso and was wearing dark color gloves.

Police are asking anyone who was at the Shell gas station between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to contact them, along with anyone who was at Walmart. Detectives can be reached at 314-615-5400.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Were you in South County at the Shell gas station or in the Walmart parking lot last night between 8:30 PM and 10:30 PM? If so, please contact us or @STLRCS . pic.twitter.com/18PPAhFxXJ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 7, 2018

