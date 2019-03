GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The Glen Carbon Police Department is looking for two men they are persons of interest in a number of car break-ins on the parking lot of a Walmart.

Police said multiple cars were broken into Tuesday. Police said credit cards taken from the cars were used in the store, and the men were in the store when the cars were fraudulently used.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226 or 618-288-2610.