BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police think they know the identity of the 'badly decomposed' body found in a car in Belleville Tuesday night, but need to find a someone who can identify him.

Around 6 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue for a report of a body found.

When officers arrived, they found a badly decomposed body in the weeds behind a gas station.

They believe the body to be that of Anel Mujkanovic but are looking for a relative to "conclude our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204 or the Coroner’s Office at 618-234-4442.

