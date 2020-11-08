Police looking for missing St. Charles woman with dementia

A neighbor saw her driving away from her home at around noon Monday and she hasn't been seen since

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police in St. Charles are looking for a woman with dementia who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.

An endangered silver advisory said Pauline Carver was last seen by a neighbor driving away from her home on Hiram Street in St. Charles around noon. She was driving her maroon Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates XB8D4W.

Police said Carver is about 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.