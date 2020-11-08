Police looking for missing St. Charles woman with dementia

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police in St. Charles are looking for a woman with dementia who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.
An endangered silver advisory said Pauline Carver was last seen by a neighbor driving away from her home on Hiram Street in St. Charles around noon. She was driving her maroon Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates XB8D4W.
Police said Carver is about 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309 or dial 911.