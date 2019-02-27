BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police in Bridgeton are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel.

Officers responded to the motel in the 12700 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were found in the parking lot after shots were fired.

A car in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire. Police said the owner of the car was an innocent victim and an employee at the motel

The five people were originally handcuffed by police, but it was determined they were witnesses.