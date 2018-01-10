ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint in south St. Louis.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was waiting for her landlord on the 4200 block of Michigan on June 30 when the suspect approached her. She told police the man pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse and cellphone.

She handed over her property and the man ran off.

On Monday, police released security video of the man they believe is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

