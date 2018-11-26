NORMANDY, Mo. — The Normandy Police Department is looking for an armed and dangerous 18-year-old suspect who police believe fatally shot a 16-year-old Saturday.

Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Bermuda Road Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Gerrian Green with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

In a press release Sunday evening, police identified 18-year-old Korrie D. Black as the suspect. They said he was in an argument with Green before shooting him several times. Police said he fled the scene in a white 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with heavy black tint and Missouri plates MR2 V5P.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

