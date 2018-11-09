SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are looking for a woman they say might be in danger after her sister was found dead in their home.

Sylvia D. Brown was last seen at her home on the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive on Sept. 8, the same home where her sister was found dead Monday. Police said they are concerned she may have been the victim of a crime or may become the victim of a crime.

She is about 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She suffers from multiple medical conditions including diabetes, but she does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

