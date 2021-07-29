Police looking for woman with dementia missing out of Washington County, Missouri

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (573) 438-0040

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing woman in the early stages of dementia after she left her Sullivan, Missouri, home Thursday afternoon.

An endangered person advisory said Carol Nance left her home on Goose Creek Road at around 2 p.m. and has not been seen since. Family members said Nance just moved from Springfield, Illinois, and may be trying to return there.

She was driving a blue, 2004 Dodge Dakota with Illinois license plates 33761B-B which are affixed to the vehicle and Missouri license plates of 2PDY31 displayed in the windows.

The endangered person advisory said she has problems with hot temperatures and can get very dizzy. She is about 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.