Police looking for missing 15-year-old who ran away from psychiatric hospital

A missing person report from the St. Louis County Police Department said 15-year-old Derrick Hall ran away from the Hawthorn Children's Psychiatric Hospital on Pennsylvania Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

Hall, who has a history of mental health problems, is about 6-foot-1 and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is also missing some of his teeth.

He was wearing a gray jacket, black sweatpants and tennis shoes when he ran away.

Hawthorn is located at 1901 Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis County on a 26-acre campus. It is a children's psychiatric hospital that is owned and operated by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.