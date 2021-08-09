Police looking for missing Kirkwood woman with dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858 or dial 911

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood police are looking for a missing 85-year-old woman with dementia.

Janet McBride, 85, was last seen at her home on N. Geyer Avenue at around noon on Wednesday. She suffers from dementia and has a pacemaker.

Police said they are looking for her and her 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with damage to the rear passenger side and Missouri license plates RF5J2V. They said she has not driven in years and do not know where she could be headed.

Police said she is 4-foot-11 and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police did not have a description of her clothing.