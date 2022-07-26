Police looking for missing man with dementia from O'Fallon, Missouri

Anyone with information is asked to call the O'Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 or 911.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Police in O'Fallon, Missouri, are looking for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since 4 p.m.

Layne Mohr, 91, was last seen at the Bank of Franklin County in Washington Missouri. His car was last spotted going northbound on Wentzville Parkway heading away from Pearce Boulevard at around 9:30 Tuesday night.

A missing person advisory said he left his home on Farnsworth Drive at around 4 p.m. and never returned.

Mohr is 6-feet tall and 235 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His car is a burgundy 2014 GMC Acadia with Missouri license plates.