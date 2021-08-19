Police looking for missing Rolla woman last seen near Forest Park 2 weeks ago

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alex Maurer at (573) 426-3838 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (573) 426-2936

ST. LOUIS — Police in Phelps County are looking for help finding a missing woman last seen in the St. Louis area.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said family members of Ashly Nicole Reed called them on Sunday to report her missing. In a Facebook post, the department said she was last seen on Aug. 4 near Forest Park in St. Louis.

No other information about Reed has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alex Maurer at (573) 426-3838 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.