ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are looking for a 65-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who walked away from her home Thursday afternoon.

According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, Colleen Barnes walked away from her home on Kammerer Avenue at around 2:15 Thursday and has not been seen since. The report said she might be trying to walk to Florissant, or the Holly Hills or Carondelet Park areas of St. Louis.

Police said Barnes is 5-foot-1 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red sweater, pants of unknown color and shoes with no laces when she left home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

