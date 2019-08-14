MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing man from Tennessee who was last seen at a Maryland Heights hotel Saturday.

Police said 58-year-old Samuel O. Armstrong was last seen at the Courtyard Marriot Hotel on Lackland Road at around 11:30 Saturday night. His car, a 2003 gray Mercedes with Maryland license plates 321-XJB, as also reported missing.

Maryland Heights police do not suspect foul play in his disappearance, but they said they have evidence someone tried to use his credit card in East St. Louis.

Armstrong is about 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department at (314) 298-8700 or Detective Len Robinson at (314) 738-2327.