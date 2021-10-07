Police looking for two young boys missing out of St. John

If you have any information call 911 or the St. John Police Department at 314-575-3088

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for two missing young boys out of St. John, Missouri, in north St. Louis County.

The boys are Kaleb Johnson, 5, and Kylief Johnson, 4. Police said the missing person incident occurred at 2929 Ridgeway Street Thursday.

Police are also looking for Joyce B. Johnson. Police say she sent a suicide note via text to her mother on Thursday and also stated that the children would be found and brought to her.

Police are also looking for a navy blue Nissan Rouge involved in the incident. They could not provide a license plate number or where the vehicle was last seen heading.

Kaleb Johnson is described as age 5, 3-feet-2-inches tall, 35 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Kylief Johnson is described as age 4, 3-feet tall, 30 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Joyce B. Johnson is described as age 25, 4-feet-11-inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.