ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with the murder of his mother’s husband.

According to police, Romy Baker’s mother got into an argument with her husband, Robert Morrison Sr., Saturday night. She left that night and came home the following morning with family members to get her things.

Morrison was abusive and threatened her.

Her son, Romy, confronted Morrison, who then pushed Romy. They got into a physical fight and Romy pulled out a gun and shot Morrison once in the chest, killing him.

Police said Romy admitted to shooting him.

Romy was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.