TROY, Mo. — A man is facing charges he told police said he shot at a car with three juveniles inside because he was worried about a senior prank.

Gregory Lovaine Niffen Sr. was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of property damage after he admitted to shooting and damaging the vehicle Tuesday.

Niffen told police his property was the damaged in a senior prank last year and he wanted to make sure it didn't happen again this year. He told police he was sitting outside Monday night when he heard a loud bang coming from a car near the intersection of Hyde Drive and South Camelot, but could not get to the scene in time to see what happened.

He said he saw three cars in the same area the next night and ran over to see what was going on. He said the cars sped away as he was making his way over, so he shot at one of the cars with a BB gun. He said he wanted to hit the tailgate of the car to scare them from coming back.

Police said the shots hit the car multiple times, breaking three windows and denting the side of the car.

Niffen's bond was set at $10,000.

Troy police also provided the following statement asking for students to stop pranks that include vandalism:

While we certainly do not condone Niffen’s actions in any way, it does stress the importance of avoiding acts of vandalism and property damage during “Junior/Senior prank week.” The Troy Police Department has been working with the Troy R3 School District and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to curb this destructive behavior. The Troy Police Department has a ZERO TOLERANCE stance on these type of incidents.

