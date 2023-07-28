Police searching for missing 15-year-old who may be in St. Louis or Columbia area

According to police, Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 63 near Vienna, Missouri.

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — The Maries County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 15-year-old.

According to police, Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 63 near Vienna, Missouri.

Police said Morales may have left the residence with his biological father on July 26 and is believed to be either in the St. Louis or Columbia area.

Morales is described as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect possibly with Morales.