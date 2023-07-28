Police searching for missing 15-year-old who may be in St. Louis or Columbia area

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — The Maries County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 15-year-old.
According to police, Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 63 near Vienna, Missouri.
Police said Morales may have left the residence with his biological father on July 26 and is believed to be either in the St. Louis or Columbia area.
Morales is described as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect possibly with Morales.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.