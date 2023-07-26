Alicia Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019. She's been found recently in Montana and reunited with her family.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officials with the Glendale Police Department said Wednesday that Alicia Navarro, a teenage girl who was reported missing by her family in 2019, has been found safe.

Police said during a press conference that Navarro was discovered in a Montana town near the Canadian border and has been reunited with her family. She had visited a local police department and identified herself as Navarro.

Police still have many unanswered questions regarding the case and are continuing to investigate what happened to Navarro over the last few years. Police said Navarro is cooperating with their investigators.

It's not clear if she's been with anyone over the last four years. She was 14 when she disappeared.

Glendale police said Navarro was healthy and did not appear injured when she made contact with police. When asked by investigators if anyone hurt her, Navarro responded, "No, no one hurt me."

Navarro's family had gone to great lengths to find the missing teen by repeatedly spreading her story in the local media. The "Unsolved Mysteries" podcast published an episode about Navarro's disappearance earlier this year.

In a video message posted on the "Finding Alicia" Facebook page, Navarro's mother said she does not yet know all the details about what happened to her daughter.

"The important thing is that she is alive," the mother said in the video.

