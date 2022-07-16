Festus police looking for missing 73-year-old

Terry Hope has been missing since Saturday morning.

FESTUS, Mo. — The Festus Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man, missing since Saturday morning.

Terry Hope is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 301 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes and a white mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses and gray sweatpants, according to the silver advisory issued by Festus police.

Hope has been diagnosed with Vascular dementia.

He was last seen at 9 a.m. at the McDonald's located at 515 Truman Boulevard in South Festus.

Hope's Silver 2003 Ford F-150 was last seen at 10:36 a.m. going eastbound on Pohlman Road in Florissant, Missouri. The F-150 has a Missouri license plate reading, 4DAJ13. The vehicle is missing the front bumper.

Anyone who has seen Hope or his vehicle or anyone having any information related to Hope's disappearance is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Festus Police Department at 636-937-3646.