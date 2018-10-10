ST. LOUIS - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who are wanted for questioning in connection to a murder in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood.

Jacob Hudson, 36, was gunned down Saturday morning in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue.

Police released these photos Wednesday morning.

The suspects, who are not believed to be in custody, are described as two teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. A motive for the killing hasn’t been released.

5 On Your Side talked to Hudson’s family on Tuesday. READ MORE: 'Death is final not only for the one dying': Shooting victim's parents send message to teen suspects

“I mean, why would somebody shoot somebody for no apparent reason,” said Hudson’s mother Becky on Tuesday.

Hudson leaves behind a daughter, his parents and five siblings. He was the owner of St. Louis-based Hudson’s Heating & Cooling LLC.

His family said he struggled throughout high school, but eventually earned his GED and graduated from technical school before starting his own business. He also spent a year renovating his new home.

Relatives said he enjoyed animals and was known around the neighborhood for helping neighbors with home improvement projects and general maintenance. Hudson’s two dogs were seized by the Missouri Humane Society after his death and turned over to family and friends.

But what his loved ones can’t figure out is what led up to his death. And they have a specific message for those responsible for cutting his life short.

“For the young guys running around the streets, death is final not only for the one dying and their family, but also the one pulling the trigger. Their life is going to be gone,” said Hudson’s father Bryan.

St. Louis Police say the case remains under investigation, but there have been no arrests. Services are set for this weekend.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

