O'FALLON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a baby boy died Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the O’Fallon Police Department was called to a day care center in the 200 block of McDonald Lane for a baby who was not breathing.

The baby, 3-month-old Aiden Govan, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aiden's mother told 5 On Your Side he was happy and healthy when she dropped him off at Tindercare Thursday morning.

Shirley Sanders, a manager for Tindercare, told 5 On Your Side a teacher who cared for Aiden every day fed him his bottle like usual and he drank the whole thing.

Sanders said the teacher put Aiden in a state approved swaddle on his back and when she came back to him to change his diaper, she noticed blood in his nostril and he wasn't breathing.

Sanders said the staff did CPR and called 911 and believes Aiden died from natural causes. But Aiden's mom thinks the staff didn't watch over him properly.

"I want to know what happened to my baby. I don't want to hear it was SIDS, none of that," his mom said. "He was happy, that was my baby, my boy, everything."

Aiden's family created a GoFundMe for his burial. Click here to donate.

Friday afternoon, the O'Fallon Police Department along with the St. Charles Medical Examiner's Office said they do not suspect any foul play in Aiden's death.

