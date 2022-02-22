Police officer among 3 injured in apartment fire in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

In addition to the police officer, two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and an adult was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

ST. LOUIS — A police officer, an adult and two children were taken to the hospital for treatment after an apartment fire in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on the 5100 block of Kensington Avenue just north of Delmar Boulevard. The initial call reported children and others trapped inside the burning apartment.

The spokesman said neighbors and police were able to help an adult and a child from a second-floor apartment before firefighters arrived. When firefighters did get there, they helped an adult and two more children out of another second-story apartment.

Two of the children were taken to the hospital as a precaution. One adult was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said an officer suffered smoke inhalation. The officer was being treated at an area hospital, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.