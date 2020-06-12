Police sergeant dies after crash in Moline Acres

Police said the officer was assisting with a traffic stop when his car was hit by another police car

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A Moline Acres police sergeant died Saturday after a crash during an overnight traffic stop.

Police said the crash happened on Chambers Road near Lance Drive. The sergeant was hit by another officer's car while assisting with a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Edmundson, Missouri, Police Department identified him as Sgt. Herschel Turner.

BackStoppers said Turner had served with the department for 22 years and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

BackStoppers will provide immediate and ongoing assistance to Turner's family.

“The dedication to service and protection from Sgt. Hershel Turner will never be forgotten. He will be honored and remembered always. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are going out to all who loved and knew Sgt. Turner.” BackStoppers Executive Director Chief Ron Battelle said.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.