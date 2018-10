ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A police officer from the St. Louis County Police Department rescued a deer from an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officer Straatmann rescued the deer after it jumped through a window and got stuck in the basement. He scooped it up and carried it outside.

“The whole time he comforted the deer. Once outside, the deer was release and ran to his waiting mother. #deerwhisperer #policework,” St. Louis County police said on Facebook.

