St. Louis police department investigating after officer accuses coworker of sexual assault

In a tweet that has been retweeted more than 1,700 times, a police officer said she reported a coworker for sexually assaulting her last year and is "still waiting"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating after a police officer accused a coworker of sexually assaulting her.

In a tweet, Police Officer Junora Moore said she was sexually assaulted by a coworker. She said she reported her assault in March of 2020 and is "still waiting" for a resolution. The tweet has been retweeted more than 1,700 times as of Sunday afternoon.

"Today I woke up and said I was going to stand up for me! I’m a victim! I AM A VICTIM! I reported my sexual assault case back in March of 2020 involving coworkers and I’m still waiting. And the sad thing is, I’m a cop," the Feb. 19 tweet said.

In a tweet a day later, she said a female police colonel harassed her after she reported her assault.

The Ethical Society of Police, a union that represents primarily Black officers, provided the following statement:

"The Ethical Society of Police supports St. Louis city police Officer Moore in her fight for justice. No one that reports being raped or abused should face retaliation and intimidation for reporting a crime."

St. Louis police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

"This internal investigation is being taken very seriously and it is ongoing," a spokesman for the department said.