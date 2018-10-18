ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was shot by a police officer inside a south St. Louis auto parts store after a struggle with officers Wednesday evening. The man was in critical condition when he was rushed to the hospital. The officers were not injured.

Police Chief John Hayden said officers were called to the Advance Auto Parts store on the 3500 block of Gravois at around 6:35 in connection with a stolen credit card investigation out of St. Louis County. When the two police officers tried to arrest the man, he fought back and they tumbled to the ground.

During the struggle, the officers saw what they believed was a gun in the man's waistband. While trying to wrestle the gun away from him, one of the officers fired one shot, striking the man in the chest.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital. He was in critical condition, but his vital signs were stable. No officers were hurt.

Hayden said the man's gun was a replica pellet gun made to look like a semi-automatic pistol. He called the weapon very realistic-looking.

The officer who fired the shot was a 32-year-old woman with nine years of law enforcement experience. Her partner is a 25-year-old man with a little less than a year of experience.

Hayden said they have reviewed security video from inside the store and will release it at some point.

The crime investigation stems from a stolen credit card at Sally Beauty Supply on the 4400 block of Lemay Ferry Road in South County. St. Louis County police said two men entered the business at around 8:20, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Hayden said a man used the stolen card at the auto parts store on Tuesday, and officers told employees to call them if he came back. He came back on Wednesday night, leading to the officer-involved shooting incident.

© 2018 KSDK