Officer uses tourniquet on himself after being shot in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police officer used a tourniquet on himself after being shot while responding to a call in St. Louis County night.

Around 8:20 p.m., the Webster Groves Police Department received a call to assist a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the S. Elm Avenue exit.

The stranded motorist’s car was in the left lane, near the center median. Two uniformed officers responded in marked patrol vehicles – one of them parked closer to the stranded motorist and the other stayed behind to help with traffic.

According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, as the first officer got out of his car, the occupant of the stranded car got out and began shooting at the officer – that’s when the officer returned fire. Both were hit with gunfire.

The officer was struck multiple times, including at least once in his vest.

The officer involved is approximately 36 years old with seven years of law enforcement experience.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said the officer applied a tourniquet to himself and was taken to the hospital by the second officer.

During a press conference Tuesday night, county police spokesperson Benjamin Granda called the officer the “real deal.”

"I don't know if I'd have everything firing on all cylinders in such a life or death moment. Thankfully, he was aware of that, thankfully he was able to apply that tourniquet, thankfully he had a second officer there that expedited his arrival to the hospital,” Granda said.

He remains hospitalized. His condition has not been made available, but county police said his vitals were considered stable when he was transported.

During a Tuesday night press conference, a county police spokesperson said it is very important that anyone who was traveling in the area contacts the department with any information they may have.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene shortly thereafter. He has not been identified at this time, but he is believed to be a man, possibly in his 20s.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.