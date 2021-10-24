Police on alert for reckless drivers as residents worry about safety on roads

"I don't like it. I'm very scared of it. They run stop signs and traffic lights," said one north side resident.

ST. LOUIS — The stunning scenes on St. Louis streets stirred a sea of emotions among residents.

"I don't like it. I'm very scared of it. They run stop signs and traffic lights," said north side resident, Toni Taylor.

"I just think it's crazy," said Chris Seaton, who lives on the south side.

Police say two weeks ago neighbors captured cell phone videos of large groups of drivers descending on random city streets and causing a variety of problems.

Investigators say it was all part of what's called a "Circle St. Louis Ride," where the drivers repeatedly drag race, perform dangerous donuts at a high rate of speed and cause traffic tie-ups.

Toni Taylor says she's seen the "madness" first hand.

"On October 9th I saw them swerving in and out of traffic, going really fast. It gives me a panic attack and makes you want to pull over and get out of their way. They need to stop all that fast driving in our city," said Taylor.

Police say on Oct. 9 the group caused crashes and chaos citywide.

Now, word is this weekend the reckless drivers plan to hit the streets once again.

Police say they're keeping an eye out for the potential wild drivers, in hopes of keeping the streets safe.

"We don't want anyone getting hurt whether it be the officers or civilians," said Chris Seaton.

During the last crackdown, police arrested three "Circle St. Louis Riders" for leaving the scene of an accident and felony fleeing in the Gate Neighborhood on the city's south side.

Police also say multiple drivers are still wanted for similar, illegal stunts.

Police will be out all weekend long looking for the reckless drivers.

Residents are crossing their fingers officers can finally put the brakes on the problem makers.

"I would tell the officers good luck and please, catch them," added Taylor.