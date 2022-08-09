Two teens being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Four young suspects are facing charges after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Two teens remain hospitalized in San Antonio and four suspects are facing charges after a prolonged disputed devolved into gunfire at Uvalde Memorial Park, according to local authorities.

One of the victims has been identified as 18-year-old Bruce Brown, and is in stable condition. Another unidentified 16-year-old victim remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, securing the area and later saying they had detained the four suspects. The Texas Department of Public Safety also tweeted the shooting was suspected to be gang-related, and troopers responded to the area along with local police and sheriff's deputies.

UPD officials on Friday identified the four suspects as 17-year-old Donavan Hill, 22-year-old Alexandrya Valdez, 18-year-old Brandon Alba and another 16-year-old suspect who wasn't named. Their charges range from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity to child endangerment.

Alba was also hospitalized "due to injuries sustained during the incident," but is expected to be arrested when he's released, police said.

Video captured at the scene Thursday evening shows the law enforcement response, as well as at least two cars with their doors open.

Crime scene Posted by Uvalde Hesperian on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eventually released a statement condemning what he called "gang violence," saying he was dispatching additional troopers to the community to assist in "anti-gang efforts."

The investigation remains ongoing.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.