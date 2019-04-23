LADUE, Mo. – Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed they're assisting with an officer involved shooting in the 8800 block of Ladue Road.

Police have not said if anyone is injured.

A spokesperson for Schnucks said a suspected shoplifter was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the shopping center on suspicion of stealing from the store, but it's not clear if the arrest is connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.