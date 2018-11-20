ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place around 11:15 a.m. Shots were fired, it's unclear who fired the shots. It’s unclear if anyone is injured. A suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex.
Lutheran North has been placed on lockdown.
Police said this incident is not related to the search for a suspect in the Catholic Supply homicide.
