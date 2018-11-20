ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place around 11:15 a.m. Shots were fired, it's unclear who fired the shots. It’s unclear if anyone is injured. A suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex.

Lutheran North has been placed on lockdown.

Please avoid the area of Burrwood Drive and Lucas & Hunt Rd. We have had an officer-involved shooting and the suspect is now believed to be barricaded in an apartment. Our Tactical Operations Unit is headed to the scene to assist. pic.twitter.com/25xhjwHTFM — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 20, 2018

Police said this incident is not related to the search for a suspect in the Catholic Supply homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

