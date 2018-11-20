ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place around 11:15 a.m. Shots were fired, it's unclear who fired the shots. It’s unclear if anyone is injured. A suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Lutheran North has been placed on lockdown.

Police said this incident is not related to the search for a suspect in the Catholic Supply homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK