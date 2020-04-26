Police parade past St. Louis hospitals to give their thanks

"We thank you for all you do, today (and) everyday!"

ST. LOUIS — Police traveled across St. Louis Sunday to give their thanks to health care workers at local hospitals.

The St. Louis Metropolitan led a parade with flashing lights and sirens, stopping by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Scores of health care workers donning masks watched and waved as the parade passed by. One video showed police getting out of their cruisers for a standing ovation.

"They work day in (and) day out with our department to give the best care to their patients," the department wrote. "We thank you for all you do, today (and) everyday!"