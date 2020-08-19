Woman fired shots in St. Louis County hospital parking lot in defense against ex-boyfriend, police say

Initial investigation revealed a woman fired shots at her ex-boyfriend, who she has an order of protection against

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — What started with shots fired in a hospital parking lot ended with a suspect crashing into another car after a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., officers with the Town and Country Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with possible shots fired in the parking lot of Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

According to a press release from the Town and Country Police Department, the initial investigation revealed a woman was approached three times in the parking lot by a man she had an order of protection against. On the third time, the woman fired shots at him in fear of her safety and ran into the hospital.

No one was struck.

As officers arrived, they saw the man's vehicle, which had been described by two 911 callers, speed away on northbound Ballas Road. The car continued to speed while refusing to pull over, police said.

The car eventually struck another car near Conway Road and Frontenac Estates and crashed off the roadway.

The man got out of the car and ran. Officers from Town and Country, Creve Couer and Frontenac chased him down and took him into custody.

The other driver who had been struck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are not releasing the names of anyone involved at this time. The hospital remained open and secure during the incident.