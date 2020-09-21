Teen shows up at St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound

Police have not released information about the condition of the teen

ST. LOUIS — A teenager showed up at a St. Louis hospital Monday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.

St. Louis police were called to the hospital around 2 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the incident may have happened in the area of Salisbury and North Broadway, which is just south of the Near North Riverfront neighborbood. But it's not clear when it happened.

Police did not release information about the condition of the teenager.

This teen is at least the 106th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

