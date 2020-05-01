ST. LOUIS — A victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the chest in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood Saturday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at Riverview Boulevard and Edna Street at 9:06 p.m.
Police said the victim was a male but did not give his age or condition.
Eight people have been shot and killed in the city since the start of 2020.
