ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Washington Avenue and 15th Street downtown, outside the Sliced Pint restaurant.
St. Louis police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. The area is taped off while police investigate.
Police have not released any further information.
This marks the city's eighth fatal shooting in of 2020.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
