ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Washington Avenue and 15th Street downtown, outside the Sliced Pint restaurant.

St. Louis police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. The area is taped off while police investigate.

Police have not released any further information.

This marks the city's eighth fatal shooting in of 2020.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Man charged in Halloween night killing near Washington Ave.

RELATED: United Methodist church proposes split over gay marriage, LGBTQ clergy rights

RELATED: Officer Michael Langsdorf's children accept $5K check from Rollin' for Backstoppers

RELATED: Illinois cannabis tax takes some off guard, others hope it will help fix roads

RELATED: 'I'll be praying for the family who lost their son' | Motorcycle crash kills man, injures another on St. Charles Rock Road