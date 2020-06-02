ST. LOUIS — A man stabbed a Broadway Oyster Bar bouncer who was trying to get him to leave the bar early Thursday morning, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the stabbing at 12:55 a.m.

Bar patrons said a man entered the bar on S. Broadway wanting a glass of water. The bouncer told him he couldn't come in without paying a $10 cover fee, but the man didn't have the money.

The bouncer tried to get the man to leave the bar. When they got outside, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the bouncer in the shoulder, police said.

Customers say they wrestled the man to the ground. The bouncer and other employees kept the man at the scene until police arrived and arrested him.

The bouncer's wound was not life-threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

More local stories: