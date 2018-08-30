ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are asking drivers to be aware o their surroundings when using ATMs after three recent incidents.

Police said the most recent incident happened at a U.S. Bank ATM at 8301 Gravois Road. Police said the driver pulled up to the ATM in a 2016 Ford Focus at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday to withdraw some cash. As the victims were using the ATM, a black, 4-door car pulled up next to them.

They said two men in dark clothing jumped out of the car with guns and forced them from the car. They told police the suspects drove off in their Ford Focus and the black, 4-door car as well as a third black vehicle.

Sgt. John Conrardy is leading the investigation for St. Louis County Police. He said details of this case are eerily similar to two other ATM robberies that have taken place in the city of St. Louis and Manchester.

"They’re targeting people specifically at ATMs," Conrardy said.

Other similarities include how victims are describing the getaway cars, the tactics — of either driving next to the car at the ATM or blocking the lane altogether — and even the time of day.

"That is another consistency, early morning hours from about midnight to 6 a.m.," he said.

So far, St. Louis County Police haven't released surveillance images but say they're probably out there.

Manchester Police confirmed to 5 On Your Side, they're also reviewing surveillance video and believe these incidents are all connected.

While the departments work together to solve the case, Sgt. Conrardy urges everyone to be safe withdrawing money,

"I think it’s a lot of situational awareness, making sure, paying attention to who’s around you," he said.

He believes, above all else, trust your gut.

"And if you’re not comfortable, then walk away, go to a different ATM machine and call police," said Conrardy.

They are asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when using an ATM, especially at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

