ST. LOUIS — A woman is accused of threatening to blow up a PNC bank and kill a bank employee because her account was overdrawn.

Destiny Culver, 34, has been charged with a second-degree felony count of making a terrorist threat.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Culver called the PNC Bank on 3528 Page Blvd. on Tuesday and threatened to kill a bank employee and blow up the bank because her account had a shortage of $4,400.

She said she'd be at the bank in 10 minutes, and then showed up at the bank and started screaming "profanity and racial slurs," police said, as she kicked at the ATM and the bank's glass doors.

Police arrived and arrested Culver.

Culver's bond was set at $20,000.

OTHER CRIME NEWS:

Woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured SLU student

Man accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat

'Walter White' lookalike's mugshot has 'Breaking Bad' fans doing double-take

Man injured in Belleville gunfight charged after police say he was the instigator

Charges: Man used AK-47 in attempted carjacking of police officer