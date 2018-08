PACIFIC, Mo. — The Pevely Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

In a Facebook post, police said Kameron Hartmann, 15, was last seen in Pacific on Monday.

Hartmann may be in the Jefferson County area. She is 5-foot-6-inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information should call the Pacific Police Department at (636) 257-2424 or 911.

© 2018 KSDK