ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Police said 78-year-old Franklin D. Wynn was last seen leaving his home on Jost Main Street in Florissant at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

His car was found abandoned in Jefferson County on Thursday.

Wynn suffers from dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and he has a pacemaker.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, has brown eyes and he is bald.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or St. Louis County police at 636-526-8210.