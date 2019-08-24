ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Police said 78-year-old Franklin D. Wynn was last seen leaving his home on Jost Main Street in Florissant at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
His car was found abandoned in Jefferson County on Thursday.
Wynn suffers from dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and he has a pacemaker.
He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, has brown eyes and he is bald.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or St. Louis County police at 636-526-8210.
IN OTHER NEWS
- Illinois State Police trooper Nick Hopkins dies after being shot in East St. Louis; 3 in custody
- 8-year-old killed, 2 teens and an adult injured in shooting near Soldan High School after football jamboree
- Opinion | Why the Cardinals need to consider that the prime Matt Carpenter days may be over
- Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married
- 19-year-old charged after setting fire to Chesterfield home while family was inside
- Doctors find brown recluse in Missouri woman's ear