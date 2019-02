ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Rodney Dunn, 38, was last seen Feb. 9 in the 8300 block of S. Broadway in St. Louis.

Dunn is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has hazel eyes and black/gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.