Police searching for person of interest after man found shot to death inside Hazelwood hotel room

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside a hotel room early Monday morning.
At 1:45 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Extend-A-Stay Suites at 7350 N. Hanley Rd. Officers found 32-year-old William Rayford shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot, police said. Police released two photos of a person of interest: 28-year-old Jovotiney Powell.
The department's Criminal Investigation Team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 314-838-5000 and press 1.
