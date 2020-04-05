Police searching for person of interest after man found shot to death inside Hazelwood hotel room

Police found the man, William Rayford, dead inside a room at the Extend-A-Stay Suites on N. Hanley Road

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside a hotel room early Monday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Extend-A-Stay Suites at 7350 N. Hanley Rd. Officers found 32-year-old William Rayford shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot, police said. Police released two photos of a person of interest: 28-year-old Jovotiney Powell.

The department's Criminal Investigation Team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 314-838-5000 and press 1.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jovotiney Powell, person of interest 1/2

2/2 1 / 2