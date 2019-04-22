O’FALLON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead outside of a car in O'Fallon, Illinois Monday morning.

Police said they were called to a car fire in the 300 block of Obernuefemann Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found a woman outside the car, emergency responders rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the woman was badly burned.

She has been identified as 35-year-old Sherry J. Billups.

O'Fallon, Illinois Police Department

Police have identified Andrew McKissick as a person of interest. He is believed to be driving a 1992 to 2002 Chevrolet extended cab truck with unknown Illinois plates. Anyone that may have been in the area when the incident occurred or may have any information about where McKissick is, should contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-9589.

O'Fallon Police Department